To the Editor: In recognition of Chronic Disease Day on July 10th, I want to make your readers aware of lymphedema — an under-recognized and often misdiagnosed chronic disease affecting millions of Americans. Without treatment lymphedema is progressive, and can have debilitating side effects and life-threatening complications.

If you have been suffering from undiagnosed swelling for three or more months, you may have lymphedema. Talk to your doctor and visit LymphedemaTreatmentAct.org for more information.

Valerie Belisle,

Gansevoort, N.Y.

