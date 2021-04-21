To the Editor: Extra-long tractor trailers traveling south on Route 7A with heights that would normally clear that useless RR bridge at the bottom of Harwood Hill will continue to hit bridge again and again. That’s because the rear end of extra-long trailers travelling south at this point are higher than its front end due to the highway north of the bridge is higher than under the bridge. Raise the bridge a foot, or drop the level of Harwood Hill Road a foot for a couple dozen feet immediately north of the bridge so the entire tractor trailer is level on approach to the bridge and the problem is solved.
Victor R. Rolando,
Bennington