Local religious group opposes Proposition 5
To the Editor: We are writing this letter in response to a letter published on the Bennington Banner’s web site on 3 April 2021, entitled “Religious leaders stand with Vermont’s women.” We write as members of a local religious community which does not support Proposition 5. Although amendments to this proposition were proposed during debate, our government in Vermont rejected all modifications. Thus, Proposition 5 proposes the unrestricted approval of abortion for any reason at any time during pregnancy.
The signatories to the letter published on your website believe that our decision not to support this proposition is based upon “misogyny and inequality” and stands “in stark contrast to [their] religious beliefs.” We, the signatories of this letter, have penned our response in an effort to demonstrate that our opinion in this matter is based upon our interpretation of the Bible and our high, scientific valuation of all human life, whether male or female, born or unborn. In particular, we value the human being, alive at conception, who has no voice in the decision to terminate her life.
The signatories to the letter published on 3 April hold that a woman has a fundamental right to terminate the unborn life of her child because it is her “legal right to have control over [her] own [body].” It has often been stated that one person’s rights end where another’s begin. To make such statements, the writers of this published opinion must therefore hold that the unborn child has no rights. We, the signatories of this letter, as faith leaders in Vermont, hold that life begins at conception, when an unborn child receives the full complement of human DNA. In fact, every embryology and fetology textbook in use today states that life begins at the instant of fusion be-tween sperm and egg. For example, Essentials of Embryology states, “The zygote, formed by the union of an oocyte and a sperm, is the beginning of a new human being.” And Langman’s Medical Embryology states, “Development begins with fertilization, the process by which the male gamete, the sperm, and the female gamete, the oocyte, unite to give rise to a zygote.” This unborn human being has a fundamental right to life.
As faith leaders in Vermont, we feel an intense obligation to state that we do not believe that the right to abortion is a health issue, an issue of social justice, or a result of misogyny and inequality. Like many Christian believers before us, we take our stand upon the clear words of Scripture and the time honored belief that all human life is created in the image of God and is precious. We can do no better than to point to the words of Martin Luther in 1521, when he stood before the emperor in Worms, and voiced these words:
“Unless I am convinced by the testimony of the Scriptures...I am bound by the Scripture...and my conscience is captive to the Word of God. I cannot and will not recant anything, since it is neither safe nor right to go against conscience. May God help me. Amen.”
Sincerely,
Lee Williams, Ph.D., sr. vice president, dean of academics, professor of history, Northeastern Baptist College, Bennington
Mark Ballard, Ph.D., president, Northeastern Baptist College, Bennington
Ed Lucas, disaster relief coordinator for Southern Vermont, Bennington
Phil Steadman, pastor, Capstone Baptist Church, Bennington
Jayson Dominey, pastor, Faith Church, Pownal
David Scott Lee, PhD, pastor/teaching elder, Newbury Bible Church, Newbury
Deborah Woodcock, professor, Northeastern Baptist College, Bennington
Jared August, PhD, professor, Northeastern Baptist College, Bennington
Allen D. Ingalls, ThD., professor. Northeastern Baptist College, Bennington
Russell J. Rathier, Vermont regional coordinator, Baptist Convention of New England, Washington
J. James Mancuso, vice president of library services, Northeastern Baptist College, Bennington
Michael Carrol, pastor, North Pownal Congregational Church, North Pownal
Ralph Gerlach, pastor, Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly, Waterbury Center
Charles Hurdle, northern Vermont disaster relief coordinator, Washington
Dan Molind, pastor, Enough Ministries, Barre
Sean Odem, pastor, Journey Fellowship, Plainfield
Michael McDill, PhD, professor, Northeastern Baptist College, Bennington
Mykayla Ballard, administrative assistant, Northeastern Baptist College, Bennington
Joe Ferguson, professor, Northeastern Baptist College, Bennington
Brian Fetcher, pastor, Websterville Baptist Church, Websterville