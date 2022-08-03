Last week I traveled the unparalleled beauty of Vermont’s hills and valleys as I toured all 14 counties. It was as invigorating as it was enlightening. I am inspired by the passion Vermonters have for our state and by their universal desire to see it continuously improve.
My visits to independent stores across Vermont allowed me to speak with owners, shoppers and community leaders, to share my vision with Vermonters, and hear their concerns. It’s clear where we must focus our attention: boosting the workforce, creating affordable housing, ensuring broadband connections for everyone, providing affordable childcare, and continuing to invest in our children’s education and future.
Vermont’s independent stores highlight the absolute best of Vermont – perseverance, work ethic and community. They are gathering places that bring each town together, where everyone knows everyone else's name, that instill a sense of belonging. Many of these stores have been supporting their neighbors in immeasurable ways for generations. Beyond providing goods and services, they serve as social hubs and support systems. It was so heartening to hear the story of The Genny-Albany and The Genny-Craftsbury, where innovators came together to keep the hearts of their communities open. I was energized by the Pratt family in Bridport, the Coburns in South Stafford, and so many others, who continue managing these institutions for generations.
The needs of these owners, their staff and customers are why I am running for lieutenant governor. I want a state where everyone can succeed, and I want a government that embraces policies and efforts to make that possible. We know that many employees work more than one job to make ends meet. I met several owners doing the same. Each town has its own identity and culture worth preserving, and these local stores that help maintain our history and traditions. They're often where young Vermonters find their first job. Montpelier must remember that, as we craft policy and consider our funding priorities.
In West Charleston I stopped by the elementary school where I taught years ago. I was reminded of how important education is for our children and how critical it is that we provide them with a sturdy foundation. From elementary school to higher education, Vermont boasts an incredible education system – one that I was able to utilize. The owner of Kingdom Market in Island Pond has a daughter heading off to nursing school in the fall, right here in Vermont. We know the incredible value of our Vermont State Colleges System, and the doors it can open for Vermonters. I championed the effort to keep the colleges open and fully funded, and I will continue advocating for funding and strengthening the system. This must be a priority as we move forward.
As a state, we’ve talked about these challenges for years. But now, we have one shot to make substantial progress thanks to the historic, one-time federal funds secured by our federal delegation, in particular Sen. Patrick Leahy, from the American Rescue Plan Act. We can, if we make smart investments, expand broadband up and down the state, ensure access to affordable childcare, house all Vermonters, and strengthen our education system. I took great pride in balancing the state budget with tri-partisan support as chair of the House Appropriations Committee. I built coalitions, worked across the aisle and with the Scott Administration to achieve this feat.
Join me as I seek consensus and a coalition committed to this progress as Vermont’s next lieutenant governor. Our local businesses and communities are essential in maintaining the Vermont brand. We must grow our workforce by attracting new Vermonters to our state through critical investments in housing, broadband, and childcare. I know we can come together to take the actions needed to strengthen our economy, support our local businesses, their employees, and the communities they serve, and build a better future for all Vermonters.
Kitty Toll is a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor