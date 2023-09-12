When we are working and, even after we retire, we usually don't think about becoming an "Elder." But, if we are fortunate to live long enough, we have the opportunity to energize our "Third Act."
If you are interested in exploring potentials in your life after retirement and family raising, you are invited to join Ann Martin, Mary Lee-Clark and Lorna Cheriton to explore Conscious Eldering: the process of reflecting on where we have come from and where we want to go, looking back at the experiences and people that have shaped our lives and looking forward to what will give meaning and purpose for our years ahead.
The course is six Monday evenings beginning Sept. 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Second Congregational Church, 115 Hillside St. here in Bennington. We will have discussions, journaling, sharing, and rituals to: 1. Learn what is meant by conscious eldering; 2. See how nature serves as a healer and teacher; 3. Work on releasing past regrets; 4. Strive to forgive ourself/others and process grief; 5. Rewrite disempowering life stories to empower ourselves; 6. Understand how to navigate life transitions and 7. Set intentions.
Lorna Cheriton
Bennington, Sept. 12