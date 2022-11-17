Congratulations to the Mt. Anthony football team for bringing home the school’s first football state championship since 1994. It was a thrilling finish, and it was great to see how the community rallied around its champions. The excitement on the faces of the players, coaches and fan base during the victory celebration was priceless.
Not going unnoticed by this sideline observer is that head coach Chad Gordon has been blessed to have an incredibly experienced and loyal coaching staff that boasts four assistants who have varsity head coaching experience: Jim Fischer (football), Bill Hay (football), Frank Gaudette (lacrosse and wrestling) and Paul Redding (track). Having a staff with such diverse coaching abilities in various sports encourages MAU students to be multi-sport athletes — which I have no doubt has impacted the recent success of the football program. Gordon and his staff have always put the athletes first and made citizenship, sportsmanship and promoting positive life lessons a priority. The reward is the school’s third football state title.
Keep up the great work!
Tim Brown
Bennington