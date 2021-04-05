To the Editor: Kudos to Nienna Rose and her friends who quickly cleaned up the graffiti on the Black Lives Matter mural. Their action shows that they understand the importance of this expression as a recognition of the value of citizens who have been neglected and demeaned throughout our history.
For those who would like to learn more about the history of racism and what we need to do to end it, you are welcome to join the ongoing community Zoom study and discussion group, a program of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington’s Social Justice Committee in collaboration with Second Congregational Church of Bennington and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The group is currently delving into “How To Be An Anti Racist” by Ibram X Kendi.
If interested, email info@uubennington.org for information about meeting topics, dates and times.
Representing members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington,
Mary Ellen Munley, board president
Julie Haupt, chair of Social Justice Committee