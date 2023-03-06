This letter is in response to Mr. Don Keelan’s commentary appearing in the Journal’s publication of March 3, titled “Bernie, let’s bring an end to polarization.”
I sincerely believe that Mr. Keelan raises an important issue of political polarization that has become rampant in our country, especially over the last few years. Unfortunately, I also strongly believe that his denigration of Sen. Sanders pursuit of testimony from corporate heads for possible violations of labor and consumer laws does not aid in minimizing polarization. In fact, it just continues and expands the polarization between parties even further. And there is a reason why it does that.
Mr. Keelan does not attempt to direct his opinion toward the substance of what Sen. Sanders is doing for his constituents in Vermont and throughout the country; rather he belittles the approach and mischaracterizes Sen. Sanders’ stance that corporations should be held responsible for their corporate misdeeds.
From Mr. Keelan’s commentary, one could walk away with the belief that the senator is just against wealthy people and corporations. Mr. Keelan does not explain why he is against the senator’s efforts to expose labor or consumer violations of laws that benefit not just working class people, but all of us.
I would like to suggest that we develop some guidelines to reduce polarization in our political discourse.
First, let’s acknowledge that we have different opinions as to what we believe is important in society and how to achieve our societal goals. The reality is that we are a multicultural society with different religions, cultures and beliefs.
Second, let’s teach our children that differences in opinion should be encouraged but should not result in uncivil behavior or violence. Name calling others whose opinion differs from yours only polarizes the discussion. Peaceful resolutions of our differences are critical for a democratic society.
Third, let’s approach our discussions with facts and evidence, not misrepresentations and falsehoods. It is unproductive and a waste of time to be constantly pointing out such efforts rather than solving problems. This is particularly true in a multimedia context where even recently, a major media network has admitted promoting falsehoods to a significant portion of our population.
And lastly, in our discussions let’s talk about possible solutions because ultimately that is the goal of thoughtful discourse to address our problems.
Both Gov. Phil Scott and Sen. Sanders are conducting their service to our state in a civil manner, no matter what their positions are on the issues. All of us should follow their example.