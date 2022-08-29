Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Your recent front-page article (Aug. 23) about the Bennington dentist who attempted to pass information to a Superior Court judge was chilling for my wife and I. Our daughter is the plaintiff in this case. This could have turned out like a John Grisham novel. Two small town professionals conspiring to protect a defendant and prevent a young mother from receiving the justice she deserves. My wife pointed out if this happened, we would have never known. Chilling.

Fortunately, Superior Court Justice McDonald Cady is a person of character. She immediately recognized Dr. Larry Pietrucha’s egregious actions and put a stop to it immediately. Thank you, Bennington Banner, for shining a light on this incident, and thank you Justice McDonald Cady for your integrity.

Frank Candio

Wilmington, N.C.

