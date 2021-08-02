Justice delayed is justice denied
To the Editor:
How can it be that folks in Hoosick Falls have reached a multimillion dollar settlement, while the victims in Bennington are not even close. How can that be explained?
We walk around with PFOA in our veins. No one knows how many have already suffered premature deaths. Our property values have decreased — meanwhile we remain silent victims. At the very least, property taxes should be suspended until all PFOA related legal issues have been satisfied.
Many elderly victims will die before there is a settlement? Sometimes patience is not a virtue. Justice delayed is justice denied.
Rosemarie Jackowski
Bennington