To the Editor: There are silver linings to the pandemic. One is the fact that so many of us have gained an even greater appreciation for how fortunate we are to live in such a beautiful, peaceful area. Walking and jogging Pownal’s back roads and trails has been an ideal antidote to cabin fever! Following on the heels of Earth Day, Green Up Day encourages us to lend hands to the task of removing litter from town roads, trails and streamsides.
Pownal citizens are invited to pick up Green Up Day bags from the Transfer Station (open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays). Tom Shuey and his staff will keep track of bags returned to the Transfer Station and report the totals to the state.
And those wishing to join the growing number of Pownal citizens who want to help keep our town roads free of litter throughout the year are encouraged to become Road Stewards. Road Stewards agree to do periodic litter pick-up on their chosen roads. There is no fee for bringing that trash to the Transfer Station. A list of active Road Stewards is maintained at the Transfer Station.
If you would like to join this year-round effort, please contact Dave Low at 802 823-9808, Megan Randall at 703 615-1859 or Tom Shuey at 802 379-1470 indicating the road(s) you would like to cover.
Thanks to all who choose to make a difference on Green Up Day and throughout the year.
Dave Low,
Pownal