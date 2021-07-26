To the Editor:
Five years ago, when I was visiting Bennington to look at homes, John Shannahan was the first person I met when I was deciding if this is where Jennifer Jasper, myself and my small business would relocate from Seattle.
Obviously, he’s a great ambassador for Bennington, because here we are 4.5 years later. I served on the Bennington Area Arts Council board with him and he’s a tireless advocate for the arts. I want to publicly thank John for everything he has done to welcome Jennifer and me to Bennington over the last few years.
When I saw that John was stepping down from BBC, my heart sank a little bit. His absence over the last few weeks has been noticeable. John has been my go-to guy for questions about doing business here: getting help with promotional opportunities for Bennington Performing Arts Center, where I’m the marketing and communications manager; talking about the opportunities the Putnam Block re-development has presented; and discussing the growing excitement about the downtown revitalization. He will be sorely missed as the head of BBC.
The board has very big shoes to fill in finding a new director. I wish John nothing but happiness going forward.
Kate Whitehall
Bennington