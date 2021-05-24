To the Editor: This is an important date in Vermont history.
Twenty years ago, on May 24, 2001, our Senator Jim Jeffords quit the Republican party to become an Independent.
This was an event of huge national significance, as it gave the Democrats the thinnest majority possible as they tried to stand up to some of the worst policies of George W. Bush. Jeffords made himself part of that team.
As a senator, Jeffords was a leading champion of Americans with Disabilities. He favored laws protecting the rights of the LGBTQ community. He voted against the confirmation of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court. (Joe Biden voted for.) He opposed the Bush tax cuts for the rich. He voted against authorizing the U.S. invasion of Iraq. He voted for gun control (the Brady Bill), family and medical leave, and universal health care. He was a friend of the arts, and of solar power.
His wife, Liz, had his ear. She was far more liberal and outspoken than he was and, although officially never given the credit, she may have inspired his monumental switch — an act of party-loyalty defiance that took that Vermont Senate seat away from the Republicans for the first time ever.
Liz Jeffords sponsored a performance by Stephen Stearns and me, of our political play, “A Peasant of El Salvador,” in their family’s tiny village of Shrewsbury, near Rutland, so we had the chance to meet her and talk about current events. She was a wonderful woman, a force in the senator’s life of service.
I was helping to lead the Marlboro College Expeditionary Learning Trip to Cuba. In a hotel office on the steamy coast at Playa Bacuranao, there was Vermont Senator Jim Jeffords speaking on a tiny flickering black-and-white TV. Just the picture. No sound. It was May 24, 2001. “What’s going on back home?” we wondered. We had no idea!
Peter Gould,
Brattleboro