To the Editor: In electing town officials, one needs to look beyond the noise. Transparency, civility and dedication are integral to conducting town business on behalf of the citizenry. Three candidates fit these descriptions.
Bob Jarvis has been an asset to the town of Pownal. Despite the onslaught of personal attacks, he has remained steadfast in his commitment to Pownal. Ron Bisson has a lifetime of knowledge, common sense approaches that benefit our community. Angie Rawling, the first female chair, has maintained order on the boards, and brought a fresh perspective to town business while following all protocols.
The selectboard is not a place for those who have undermined citizens, engaged in questionable behavior and come with axes to grind. Ron, Bob, and Angie put Pownal first and it is evident in the work they have done from the town hall, to community development and fiscal responsibility with taxpayer monies. Their time on the board has brought progress and trust back into town government. Please vote for Ron, Angie and Bob on March 30.
Tiffany Zwinge,
Pownal