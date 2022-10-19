In this era of self-serving politicians, we are grateful to have two representatives serving our communities that put the voters first.
Fortunately, in the Bennington 4 state representative district, we have two seasoned and very capable representatives who have consistently demonstrated their thoughtful approach to policy development and decision making. Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz have worked as a tireless team to help Vermonters build a better future. They understand the needs, wants and desires of our friends and neighbors in the Northshire, and have devoted substantial energy and effort to addressing our state’s daunting challenges associated with public education, the environment, affordable housing and child care.
As we have come to learn over the past few years, early childhood education poses a costly and complex problem for parents, providers and government. James and Bongartz are committed to creating an early childhood educational system that is accessible for all and affordable. We greatly appreciate their commitment to this important Vermont issue.
The availability of affordable housing is at a crisis level in Vermont. While Seth and Kathleen don’t purport to have all the answers, they are working diligently to find solutions. They know that without ample and affordable housing, our economy won’t thrive.
Kathleen and Seth have proven their worth as caring, responsive and hardworking state representatives. We enthusiastically support their reelection and urge the voters in Arlington, Manchester, Sandgate and Sunderland to mark their ballots for James and Bongartz.
Jackie and Jeff Wilson
Manchester