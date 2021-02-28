It’s time to ‘fire’ Pownal Select Board
To the Editor: I am in total shock over the turn of events in Pownal. I fully expected a furious round of finger-pointing and name calling, but the news of Linda Sciarappa being fired shocked me. The buck stops with the Select Board, not a loyal, talented employee who has done more for Pownal than the entire current board. I suggest that the people of Pownal respond to this scapegoating by “firing” as much of the local Select Board as are running; we’ll fire the rest as they come up for election in the future. Time for some new blood.
Don Andrew,
Bennington