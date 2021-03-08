To the Editor: I appreciate a recent article that discussed how countries are failing to cut carbon emissions (“UN: Carbon-cutting pledges by countries nowhere near enough," Feb 26). As the second-largest carbon polluter in the world, the United States should do more to make reductions in greenhouse emissions.
An effective way to cut carbon pollution in the U.S. is to ban fracking. During fracking, a mixture of water, toxic chemicals and sands is injected into the ground under high pressure to extract oil and natural gas. This technology is extremely harmful to our environment. Drilling releases a lot of methane, the main component of natural gas and a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. It traps 84 times more heat in the atmosphere than CO2 and was found to escape at all stages of natural gas extraction, endangering Earth’s climate.
Reliance on fracking stops us from effectively fighting climate change, prolonging our dependence on fossil fuels. Without delay, the Biden administration must take decisive action to end fracking so it no longer contributes to greenhouse gases and accelerates global warming.
Hanna Karnei,
Bennington