To the editor: In a recent Banner column (Aug. 15), Marc Thiessen promotes a new GOP talking point. They want us to be enraged because the IRS plans to add thousands of auditors so that they can increase our taxes.
We need a quick reality check here. If I work at Walmart, my taxes are simple and are withheld automatically. Those who work 9 to 5 for a paycheck do not need to worry about paying more taxes. Our simple tax forms are all reviewed by computer. Do you know who will have to worry about being caught? Do you know who will end up paying millions more in taxes?
Here's a wonderful example. In 1998, a real estate tycoon bought 496 acres of land for $2.6 million. He tried to turn it into a golf course but found that it was all wetland and could not be developed. In other words, he found out it was worthless. So he donated it to the state, claiming it was worth $100 million. This write-off meant that he paid no tax whatsoever for 10 of the next 15 years. If we'd had just one single auditor to check his return, it would have saved us, American taxpayers, $100 million. We'd have saved $15,000 dollars for each dollar we paid that patient and careful auditor. Let's be crystal clear. When someone avoids paying a $100 million tax, he makes the rest of us pay instead. This isn't "magic money." It's the money that pays our police and road crews and teachers.
There's still a sign on the Taconic Parkway for the land that was donated, even though the park's been abandoned for years. If you can find it, all you'll see is a sign to watch for ticks. It should be generalized to read "watch for parasites." In case you haven't already guessed, it's the Donald J. Trump State Park.
Bill Christian
North Bennington