I am a junior at Bennington College who has just completed participating in the Endeavor Foundation Environmental Changemaker Fellowship Program. After my time working within environmental advocacy, I feel the need to share a bit about my experiences — to encourage other readers to get involved. What is now the clearest to me are the effects environmental disasters have on BIPOC communities all over the United States.
I spent time in Houston, Texas, working with activists affected by Hurricane Harvey, and the disparities in help available to these communities, primarily people of color, are jarring. It reflects an issue of systemic shortcomings in disaster preparedness protocols, especially local planning. Research shows that BIPOC individuals are far more likely not to be considered in the planning process, which has historically proved deadly in the event of a natural disaster. The best thing that community members can do is ensure that the people in their lives have access to safety measures and resources while pushing for legislative change.
Alexandra Brkic
Bennington