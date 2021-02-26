To the Editor: The decision to terminate the employment of Linda Sciarappa from the position of Executive Assistant was a regretful one. In the pressure of our recent happenings in Pownal, we neglected thank Ms. Sciarappa for her years of service to the town. She served our town for a very long time, and for that she is owed our gratitude. We believe that this feeling is shared by not only our fellow officials, but the residents of Pownal as well. We wish her success in her future.
Angie Rawling,
Mike Gardner,
Pownal
The writers are the chair and vice chair, respectively, of the Pownal Select Board.