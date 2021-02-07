To the Editor: We are writing this letter to the editor in strong support of the initiative set in motion by David Newell and Michael McKenna to raise $500,000.00 for assistance to Southwestern Vermont Health Care in their redevelopment of the former Southern Vermont College campus.
There are very few local institutions with the foresight and wherewithal to have purchased the SVC campus. Fortunately for the general good of the Bennington community, one of those institutions, SVHC, met that challenge and successfully acquired the campus recently at the auction held by the SVC bankruptcy trustee.
Acquiring an asset like a several hundred-acre campus with many buildings (including the historic Everett Mansion) is just the start of what will surely be a long journey for our hospital in the preservation, renovation, and redevelopment of this property. The potential for the redevelopment of this campus is very high, but the road to get there can be financially staggering. This campus, with its historic buildings, a gymnasium, hiking trails, dormitories, and food service buildings is now under the ownership of a owner (SVHC) that has proven many times their commitment to get involved with projects that improve not only the health care system they operate, but to make Bennington a more desirable place to live. Let’s assist SVHC in doing that.
Already the hospital is putting the campus to good use, using the former gymnasium as a site for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The SVHC leadership, staff, and Board of Trustees would be grateful for all donations to this project and I think David Newell and Michael McKenna hit exactly the right note to support the hospital with this initiative so quickly after SVHC acquired the campus.
SVHC supports the Bennington Community in many ways, and this is an opportunity for the Bennington Community to return the support.
Please consider joining us in support of The Grateful Bennington Fund with a donation to the SVHC Foundation. All contributions matter — regardless of the amount — and are essential to the success of this grassroots campaign to support SVHC.
Jason and Christine Morrissey,
North Bennington