To The Editor: An opportunity for the State of Vermont to make history is one step closer, as the Vermont Senate will be voting to ratify Proposal 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, next Friday, April 9th. This amendment to the Vermont Constitution states, “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.” This amendment, known as Prop 5, has the support of Bennington County’s two senators, Dick Sears and Brian Campion, as well as many other members of the Senate. I thank both of them for recognizing each individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy as a fundamental human right. What this means is that each Vermonter will be assured of the right to make his or her own decisions regarding whether and when to bear children, whether or when to seek permanent sterilization, whether or when to use contraception, and whether to choose an abortion. This right will be enshrined in our state Constitution.
Fundamentally, this amendment, along with a second that outlaws slavery in whatever form, seeks to place Vermonters’ shared values of personal liberty, freedom of choice, justice squarely and openly within the fundamental law of our state. Prop 5’s passage in the Senate and later in the House and after that by the voters of the whole state is very important, given the uncertainty of relying upon the U.S. Constitution as it may be interpreted by the current Supreme Court of the United States. I urge my fellow Vermonters to support Sen. Sears and Sen. Campion for their votes, and to urge their state representatives to follow their lead. And when it comes time for all of us to vote, I urge you to vote “Yes.” I know that I will.
Sincerely,
Bruce Lee-Clark,
Bennington