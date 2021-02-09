To the Editor: Pownal has a lot to consider this election. Do we go back to internal auditors after well over $60,000 was spent in search of fraud that didn't exist? Do we move forward with a new town hall that has all permits approved, or go back to the drawing board as we did for 20 years? Do we as voters elect our town clerk and treasurer or let five selectboard members decide? We shall soon find out.
We want serious town officials. We don't want folks that have seemingly exported town emails, called themselves "sexy selectlady" in meetings, flipped off officials, discussed wearing g-strings in the paper, or seek to bring personal conflicts and gossip into town business. We don't want someone who was blind copied on legally private emails, excludes fellow committee members' input to help a friend while saying they'd "do it again," and calls Pownal a laughing stock and "amateur hour."
Pownal wants to move away from that drama. We want honest candidates that work for us and respect us.
We want candidates that have a record of moving forward with town business that creates sustainable and necessary progress across all socioeconomic backgrounds. Candidates that work WITH each other, not against each other. Ron Bisson, Angie Rawling and Bob Jarvis are the candidates that have done the work. With the rest of the board, we now have our town hall ready to go, they've supported thousands in grant initiatives, restored order to meetings, spearheaded recreational development on land that went unused, brought functionality to the town office, and ensured that our fiscal house was in fact in order and put in measures to ensure it. Their roots are Pownal, their goal is Pownal, their heart is Pownal. Join us in voting for Angie, Ron, and Bob on March 2.
Donna Lauzon,
Steve McCay,
Pownal