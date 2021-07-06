To the Editor: People may be wondering why there are so many Help Wanted signs during a time when unemployment is relatively high. Part of the answer is that many national corporations that are doing well in this economy refuse to pay their employees a livable wage. A local example is the Dollar General store in my home town of Arlington. Recently the store has been closed on many occasions due the inability to staff it. This store has been a gold mine to DG since it opened, always busy and assuredly very profitable. My Google search told me the "average Dollar General cashier hourly pay in the United States is approximately $8.19, which is 26 percent below the national average." In addition, the employees always seem to be on the run, required to stock new merchandise during every spare second they are not on the register. Evidently, employees are finding the work conditions not worth the money paid them. National corporations, like DG, need to awaken to the issue of livable wages for their employees.
Jeff Brainerd,
Arlington