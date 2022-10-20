As a newcomer to Bennington, I have spent the past few weeks in awe of Vermont’s fall foliage. The rich and warm spectrum of colors that surrounds us – reds, oranges, ochres, and shades of gold – remind me that our time on this planet is both wondrous and fleeting.
I find myself wondering about the stories of this land – the diverse mythologies and knowledge systems that have emerged here over the course of thousands of years. It is very important to honor and learn from such ancestral wisdom. As an activist who focuses on fostering awareness of our ecological crisis through world music, I feel that the importance of culture (art, storytelling, music, dance and so on) is often ignored when we talk about how to address the climate emergency.
Vermonters certainly seem to know what it means to protect ecosystems from large-scale commercial interests and to defend the view that nature cannot be bought or sold. In this, we are linked to societies around the world that are working to conserve land and sea in the face of formidable economic and political pressures. I look forward to seeing what kind of dialogue could emerge between Vermonters and activists in the tropics, in particular, where climate change is intensely felt and where environmental justice movements usually take place in very culturally and artistically vibrant ways.
As hurricane season pushes on in the Caribbean, most of the news that reaches the U.S. is about the damage inflicted upon islands and coastlines as a result of storms like Fiona or María (which hit Puerto Rico, the island where I grew up, in 2022 and 2017, respectively). What is given far less attention are the ways in which people living on these islands and coastlines creatively respond to environmental injustice. This is a major oversight, and I think that down-to-earth Vermonters can engage in a different type of interaction with countries in the tropics, which are deeply affected by climate change. We can nurture a dialogue based on a love of the land, a strong sense of community and civic will, and an appreciation of the way that nature and the arts are deeply linked. After all, in these spectacular weeks of fall, how could we ever think otherwise?
Priya Parrotta
Bennington