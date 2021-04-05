To the Editor: I would like to mark the passing of Pat Carini, who was a major influence on the lives of my children. She was one of four, including her husband, Lou (who died at the age of 99 six days after Pat), who started the Prospect School here in North Bennington in 1965. All my children loved to go to school each day, as they were continually involved in activities which captured their interest totally. The school empowered children to be confident to do anything. I was fortunate to observe how children immersed themselves in activities completely, creating captivating learning environments that showed what is possible when interests are nurtured and supported. This type of learning gave my children lifelong curiosity and made them into people who are in touch with themselves and the strength within them. Pat's legacy provided this way of learning for so many who attended Prospect School and other workshops around the country.
Anne G. Wallace-Senft,
North Bennington