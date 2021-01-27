To the Editor: This is an open letter to Sen. Patrick Leahy, Rep. Peter Welch and Sen. Bernie Sanders:
1. Wasting taxpayer money on the impeachment of Donald Trump, who is already out of office, is not a good use of our money. It could be used to feed our people and house our homeless and of course the people you are opening the border for. The outcome your party is looking for is for him to not be able to run. The American people get to elect who they want like they did this last election.
2. Send the guardsmen home from the capital, that amount is overkill and a waste of taxpayers' money. Why weren’t they used to kill the looting and burning of property and businesses of everyday Americans? People lost lives and their livelihood and hope. Still taking place by the way. We don’t want the government to take care of us. We want the right to work and provide for ourselves.
The censorship that is taking place in this country is disgraceful to the American way. Media calling the rioting mostly peaceful is a joke that is not funny. Why did Vice President Harris bail out the rioters so they could be back out on the streets stating the riots would continue until voices are heard?
3. Killing the pipeline in the guise of pollution is crazy. Putting oil on trucks and trains on the roads and tracks causes more pollution and kills a lot of good-paying jobs. Maybe you politicians shouldn't be flying on private jets if you are truly worried about pollution.
4. Opening our borders during a pandemic is crazy and foolish. Once again its about political party before the American people. Even convicted killers and child rapists get to stay. No hope for the people whose lives have been destroyed.
5. China is an enemy of the United States of America and friend to Hunter Biden. We are going to be doing business with them again, medicine being made there again along with medical supplies would be foolish and very unsafe. They withheld mask from us in the beginning of the pandemic that they spread to the whole world. Why did we rejoin WHO they covered and lied for China and now we are going to be giving them our taxpayer money when we cannot trust them. Some more censorship from media and Congress and House. Everyone being very quiet about the dealings of Hunter Biden and his dad when he was vice president of the United States, yet it was not a problem when they went after Eric Trump. Al full double standards taking place in this country and that too is tearing us apart and no one seems to care.
6. Party and politics. Our country is compromised by our own politicians.
We the people of this country deserve better. We are all going to hell in a handbasket, so sad. Just a letter from one of the unimportant people you are supposed to represent.
Mona Gauthier,
Bennington