To the Editor: In a February 28, 2021 Front Porch Forum post, Mary Yasi wrote: "I have first hand experienced Jen Dewar's rant calling John Bushee a [f------ a------] at the ATV mtg in the Pownal center fire station.”
I was at the July 19, 2019 Pownal Center Fire Station (only) public meeting held by the Pownal Select Board about a proposed ATV Ordinance for Pownal residents. Jenny Dewar made no such statement. Read the Bennington Banner meeting review article by reporter Patricia LeBoeuf here:
https://www.benningtonbanner.com/archives/heated-crowd-discusses-atv-regulations-possible-ordinance/article_adf33a80-1078-5988-8eec-955f23e22681.html
Don’t you think that if such disrespectful language was used by any meeting participant that it would have been noted by Banner reporter LeBoeuf, and would have resulted in lots of subsequent heated discussion? Jenny Dewar said no such thing at that meeting as was falsely quoted by Ms. Yasi.
Why do political opponents of Ms. Dewar resort to name-calling and false accusations, rather than discussing political statements about what Ms. Dewar proposes to accomplish if elected to the Pownal Select Board in the now-delayed March 30 Town election?
Best regards,
Ray Bub,
Pownal