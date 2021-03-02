To the Editor: Having arrived at Town Meeting Day, I would like to provide some updates from the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development.
The Commerce Committee has worked with the administration to draft a new small-business COVID relief grant (which the house passed last week in its COVID-19 Relief Bill). Due to the eligibility criteria of previous federal and state programs, some small businesses have yet to receive any assistance. This grant would first focus on helping businesses who have received no forgivable loans or grants since the beginning of the pandemic. Any remaining funds would be given to businesses that received small amounts of assistance in the first wave of federal and state grants, but are not eligible for the recently updated PPP program.
The committee has also spent significant time working on the state budget. With the influx of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, the governor’s budget included many one-time appropriation requests to invest in Vermont (without raising annual base-funding). A number of these requests were reviewed by the Commerce Committee, which helped prioritize funding and ensure spending that has the most impact.
Among the budget requests given top priority were a number related to investment and revitalization in downtowns, an area I consider vitally important to Vermont’s economy. Support was given for $5 million for the Downtown Transportation fund, which provides grants for downtown infrastructure improvements (such as Bennington’s pocket park). The committee gave support to $5 million to fund the Better Places program. This program provides smaller grants to improve the vitality of downtowns, with a focus on projects that can make an immediate impact to public spaces (such as bike paths, use of vacant storefronts, enhancing farmers’ markets, and creating outdoor dining spaces). The committee also backed a $14 million investment in the Brownfields Funds, which helps develop properties impacted by hazardous waste (supporting development such as the Putnam Project in Bennington).
If you have questions or would like to share your thoughts or concerns about these or any other legislative issues, feel free to join me and Rep. Dane Whitman for our virtual legislative coffee hour. We meet every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. E-mail nigro.vt@gmail.com or call me at 802-440-2752 for a link or call-in information for that meeting.
Michael Nigro,
Bennington
The writer represents the Bennington 2-2 district in the Vermont House.