I recently became reacquainted with the word polycrisis. The Cascade Institute has listed a number of crises that need fixing: climate heating, biodiversity loss, pandemics, widening economic inequalities, financial system instability, ideologic extremism, pernicious social impacts of digitalization, cyberattacks, mounting social and political unrest, large-scale forced migrations, and an escalating danger of nuclear war. There may be even more. In the past decade, these risks appear to have been amplified and are accelerating. One crisis may be linked to several others, and the whole may become bigger the sum of its parts.
I am hopeful and thankful that there might be someone out there who can lead us to the fixing of the world.
G Richard Dundas
Bennington