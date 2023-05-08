May is Oncology Nursing Month, so this is a perfect time to send a loud and appreciative shout-out to the nurses (and all the great people) who work at SVMC’s Cancer Center. As current patients who regularly access this community gem to treat our relatively rare form of cancer, multiple myeloma, most of us for many years, we can attest to these hardworking professionals’ expertise and compassion.
No one invites a cancer diagnosis into their life — it is a most unwelcome guest that is scary and changes one’s life instantly. Cancer, in all forms, puts unwanted stress not only on cancer patients but also on the circle of people who carry an extra load when we are undergoing treatment and suffer the aftereffects — our families, our other loved ones, and for those of us who continue to work, our colleagues.
The health care team at our local Cancer Center are our heroes. Beyond the critical and essential work they do tracking the progression of our disease and administering the drugs that keep us alive, they deliver the equally important medicine of providing hope and comfort that helps sustain us. To honor Oncology Nursing Month, we want to thank all the nurses and other Cancer Center team members publicly for being there for us each and every day, and always with a smile and offer of a warm blanket.
Ginny Baier, Glenn Davis, Wendy Klein, Mick and Susan McAlpine, and Anna and Ken Swierad
Bennington