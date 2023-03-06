Having been a public school teacher, I feel sorry for teachers of today, buffeted as they are by individuals and organizations trafficking all manners of social engineering theories and platforms, many amounting to nothing more than thinly veiled, insidious indoctrination.
This time, it’s the Holocaust lobby, under the auspices of the Vermont Holocaust Memorial, weighing in, attempting to mandate Holocaust Studies in our schools (Manchester Journal, March 3).
Ah! Wokeness is the order of the day, and will certainly solve all societal ills.
I might add that in my experience I have not found a Legislature qualified to make informed decisions on educational curriculum.
May this latest campaign die in our Vermont legislative committees.
Robert Nowak
North Bennington