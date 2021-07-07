To the Editor: I write this letter to communicate my thoughts and concern regarding the apparent lack of hospice health care facilities in Southern and Central Vermont.
This letter is being written not as a complainer, but as someone who has experienced Hospice and the ultimate passing of my wife of 54 years. After her cancer treatment she was extremely fortunate to be admitted into the at home Hospice care of Bayada Health Care here in Southern Vermont.
The nurses and other staff at Bayada were wonderful, but my wife’s condition deteriorated into what is called “terminal agitation,” which I now understand is quite common. At this point my daughter and I were unable to provide the required 24-hour care that was now necessary.
We requested assistance from Bayada Hospice for help in providing care and they were able to get her admitted to the Jack Byrne Hospice Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. My wife passed away five days after she was admitted and I traveled the three-hour round trip each day and spent time at her bedside, because I could.
Now comes my issue with the apparent lack of end-of-life care in Southern Vermont. As residents of Southern Vermont, we live in a wonderful place with many benefits. However, we in Southern Vermont lack the first-class end of life care, which is available at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital, and at the McClure Miller Respite House at the UVM Medical Center in Colchester, Vermont, which advertises itself as “Vermont’s only Medicare-Certified inpatient facility.”
Some may ask why do we need a Medicare - certified inpatient hospice facility in Southern Vermont when we have good private hospice providers such as VNA and Bayada? The point is well taken. However, if one finds that a loved one needs such a facility, why should we not have one available. Many of us may never require hospital care yet we have one of the best hospitals within the state of Vermont, in Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
Which brings me to my final point regarding End-of-Life Care in Southern Vermont. In April of 2021, the former Southern Vermont College was purchased by Southwestern Vermont Health Care, which is a fantastic place to locate Vermont’s second Medicare-certified inpatient hospice care facility.
Upon purchasing the property, Thomas Dee, SVHC president and CEO, was quoted in the news as follows; “it’s an opportunity to enhance the health and welfare of all community members,” and “there is also a deeper connection between the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and SVC. The Putnam family, which founded our hospital, is also the family that built this mansion, it was their home,” Dee said.
Think about this for a minute: "The Putnam Hospice and Palliative Care Center at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Bennington, Vermont." — Sound good?
Clayton D. Rose,
Winhall