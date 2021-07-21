To the Editor: I doubt I’m alone when I say the climate crisis looms over everything this summer — especially on a day like today, when smoke from western fires literally suffuses our air. It’s going to take a lot to turn this around.
What particularly gets me is pollution that is unnecessary. An example right here is car idling, which wastes fuel and emits heat-trapping gases and exhaust that aggravates health problems like asthma, allergies, and heart disease. According to the Vermont Department of Conservation, if every vehicle in the state curbed idling by one minute a day, this would save Vermonters more than $2 million at the pump and avoid 10,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Vermont has an anti-idling ordinance, but you wouldn’t know it by, say, empty cars left running and spewing fumes in the Hannaford parking lot or on Main Street.
Just think: if you’re stopping for more than ten seconds, by simply turning off your engine you will save on fuel costs, extend the life of your car’s engine, and avoid releasing toxic compounds and fine particulate matter. The environment — and our lungs — will thank you.
Sincerely,
Judith D. Schwartz,
Bennington
The writer is an environmental journalist.