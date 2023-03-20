In response to the letter "A Wet Christmas or A White Christmas?" from Nov. 18, this past Christmas was more of a wet one. I think most of us saw that coming. However, do not be dismayed, for the gods of snow did not give up on us yet.
The snowstorm that started on Tuesday night was malevolent: causing power outages and heating malfunctions, among other inconveniences. However, it allowed for some sledding and snowman building in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and maybe served as a gentle reminder that we can still do something about climate change on our planet.
Happy White St. Patrick’s Day to all who celebrated.
Roberta Martey
Bennington