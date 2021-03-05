To the Editor: I would like to thank the people of Bennington for electing me to fill the one-year vacancy on the Select Board. I am truly honored at all of the support, and I promise that I will do everything in my power to live up to that responsibility. I would also like to congratulate Jim Carroll and Gary Corey on their wins. I can't wait to get to work with them and the rest of the board. To the candidates whose bids fell short, thank you for running. Running for office is not easy, but I commend them all for putting themselves out there. I hope that they will continue to be involved.
Sincerely,
Tom Haley,
Bennington