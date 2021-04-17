To the Editor: GunSenseVT is thrilled to see the Biden administration’s recent announcement of steps they are taking to address the epidemic of gun violence in our country. These actions alone will not put an end to gun violence, but these are real, tangible proposals that will begin to take us forward in the fight for common-sense gun safety reform. These common-sense gun safety reforms will save lives and make Americans safer.
We applaud the Biden administration’s follow-through on its campaign promise to address this health epidemic in our society. Among other measures, it was announced that the Justice Department, within 60 days, will issue a proposed rule to clarify when a device marketed as a "stabilizing brace" effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act. It will publish model “red flag” legislation for states which would allow family members or law enforcement to petition for a court order temporarily barring people in crisis from accessing firearms if they present a danger to themselves or others. The president will also nominate David Chipman to serve as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Chipman served at ATF for 25 years and now works to advance common-sense gun safety laws.
GunSenseVT deeply appreciates President Biden’s commitment to saving American lives through these reforms.
Clai Lasher-Sommers and Laura Subin,
GunSense Vermont, Burlington