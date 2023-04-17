Yesterday, I read a WCAX article indicating the Vermont Army National Guard was looking for a large plot of land for its next training camp. Several weeks ago I read the Banner's article about Bennington's obvious disappointment after the Vermont National Guard pulled out of a large and exciting real estate transaction, essentially swapping the downtown armory for a large training camp site near the airport. The adjutant general gave no reason for withdrawing its investment into Bennington.
Years ago, I advocated for the National Guard investment into Bennington, while also advocating for the elimination of the calvary throughout the entire force because of personnel strength. Yet, despite the calvary's small numbers, the soldiers within the Bennington unit are some of the organizations top performing members of the nation's armed forces. Beyond their peak physical strength and readiness, Bennington soldiers have shown their values and camaraderie to stop gender discrimination and bias, and strengthen the force from within.
Bennington soldiers are often forgotten by state Guard leadership. The distance from Colchester to Bennington seems to be too far for the Guard's top leadership to travel, despite having a varied fleet of aerial and land vehicles. But as Vermont has seen for decades, high rank doesn’t mean good morals and values.
So I hope Bennington focuses its disappointment into honoring the ethical and value-led soldiers that remain in Bennington's historic downtown armory. These soldiers don’t need a fancy new building to be the best; they just are. I miss you guys.
Erynn Hazlett
Rutland