To the Editor: We, the members of the Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center, condemn the defacement of the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Bennington. We strongly state our support for the ideals expressed by that mural. We emphatically express the importance of and our commitment to making our community more inclusive, tolerant and welcoming toward all people of color including Black, Asian, Latino and Indigenous People.
Claude DeLucia, Marshall Hudson Knapp, Peter Lawrence, Dan Lucy, Maryann St. John, Jane Sobel and Lin Sternberg, for The Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center