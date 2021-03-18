To the Editor: A recent Banner article about the planned reclassification of groundwater in areas in Bennington from Class lll (potable drinking water) to class lV (non-potable drinking water) was helpful in alerting town residents to opportunities to comment on this reclassification. Thanks to the work of many, water lines were expanded and many homes within the reclassification area were offered access to town water. Unfortunately, there are homes within the reclassification area that were not offered access to town water. And there are homes within the reclassification area that have measured levels of PFOS in their wells within acceptable levels. Yet these homes are in the area where the groundwater will be deemed non-drinkable.
Something is amiss here. Through no fault of the landowner, the groundwater on our properties has been deemed non-drinkable as the result of pollution from the former ChemFab factory. We would suggest that either the DEC reconsider this reclassification or that the consent agreement with St. Gobain (current owner of the property) be renegotiated to support town water line expansion to include all the homes within the reclassification area.
Our concern is the impact this could have on the future sale of homes like ours. Would you purchase a home whose groundwater was classified as non-potable?
To add your voice to this proposal, comment on the proposed reclassification by April 2 by writing to the state Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management& Prevention Division; 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1; Montpelier, 05620-3704. Comments also can be sent by email to John Schmeltzer at john.schmeltzer@vermont.gov, or to Richard Spiese at richard.spiese@vermont.gov. Links to information about the reclassification plan can be found at https://dec.vermont.gov/bennington-groundwater-reclassification.
Al Bashevkin and Nancy Pearlman,
Bennington