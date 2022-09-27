Green Mountain Express drivers face problems
To the editor: Recently I attended a community meeting at which several drivers for Green Mountain Express spoke. They mentioned how much they enjoy working with their passengers. What an invaluable service Green Mountain Express provides. Drivers transport citizens to doctor appointments in Bennington, Pownal, Manchester and North Adams. They are additionally transporting riders to Southwest Vermont Medical Center, Berkshire Medical Center, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, not to mention transportation to stores and markets in Bennington. Some of these drivers are on call 24 hours a day. They often need to get up at 4 a.m. to ensure passengers arrive for appointments when clinics open at 8 a.m.
These drivers are seriously underpaid. When they discussed their wages, I realized they could make as much working at one of the local fast-food restaurants. One driver shared that half of his paycheck went to cover his health insurance premium. Their salaries are well-below comparable drivers in other areas of the state. Drivers are currently in contract negotiations with the Green Mountain Express board of directors. I urge Green Mountain Express board members to agree to a fair wage for these men and women. Additionally, if you ride the bus, thank the driver for their service to our community.
Dan Lucy
Pittsfield, Mass., Sept. 26