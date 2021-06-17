To the Editor: O is for the only place that I can work in peace.
S is for the safety, as we practice what we preach.
J is for the joy I feel, and pride in what I do.
L is for the lots of benefits: A kind supportive manager and assistant manager.
Everyone is treated with dignity and respect. My co-workers are great! We all work as a team.
I am a part-time employee. After 90 days, I got dental insurance, vision insurance and life insurance.
I am 69 years old, and Ocean State Job Lot took a chance on hiring me.
Thank you so much. And to the Bennington Banner — thank you for printing editorials.
Nancy Hollister,
Bennington