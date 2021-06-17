Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the Editor: O is for the only place that I can work in peace.

S is for the safety, as we practice what we preach.

J is for the joy I feel, and pride in what I do.

L is for the lots of benefits: A kind supportive manager and assistant manager.

Everyone is treated with dignity and respect. My co-workers are great! We all work as a team.

I am a part-time employee. After 90 days, I got dental insurance, vision insurance and life insurance.

I am 69 years old, and Ocean State Job Lot took a chance on hiring me.

Thank you so much. And to the Bennington Banner — thank you for printing editorials.

Nancy Hollister,

Bennington

