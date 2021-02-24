To the Editor: When businesses and organizations closed last spring, the Bennington Free Library was among them; however, the staff soon made a plan to offer lobby pick-up for books, and that plan has continued. Patrons may call or send an email with their requests and are notified when their books are ready. Other library resources can be requested, a myriad of online resources are accessible, staff members are available for questions, and a variety of programming is still being offered. I was always grateful for the library, but never more than during this past year. Thank you to the wonderful staff for their service during this unsettling time.
Catherine Burns,
Bennington