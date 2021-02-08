To the Editor: This is in reference to the upcoming ballot question regarding replacing our town's present form of government, a town manager and select board system, with a mayoral system.
Following are some examples of communities governed by a mayor. The last examples are happenings and projects taking place in Bennington.
Burlington: Vermont's largest city, population about 44,000. "City Place" project. This is similar to our "Putnam Project", only much larger. Short version — authorized in 2016, to be completed in 2019. Tore down several buildings in center of the city to construct multiuse structures. As of year 2020, only a gigantic hole in the ground described by one newspaper as "that ill-fated mall redevelopment"; fired engineering/architect company and went back to square one, deciding to eliminate the four top floors. August 2020, city threatens to sue contractors for no progress. November 2020, now in court.
The city dumps hundreds of millions of partially, or untreated, sewage into Lake Champlain because of poor maintenance of treatment plant.
Last winter, lost two police chiefs, due to scandals.
Vergennes: Vermont's smallest city, population at last census, about 2,600.
As of mid 2020, newspaper article in part reads, "in the midst of trying to recover from the breakdown of administration!", also described as "turmoil in the city."
Also dumps tens of thousands of untreated sewage into Lake Champlain via Otter Creek. An example of polluting one of our state's greatest natural resources by not maintaining infrastructure.
Newport: Governed by mayor and city council. Since spring of 2016, a big fenced-off pit downtown referred to in a newspaper as a "great whopping hole."
Promises had been made for shops, offices and a hotel. Seems to me mayoral administration failed their due diligence on monitoring the situation.
Rutland: In December 2020, now has a fire chief after 11 months. Previous chief fired for creating vile work environment.
Proponents of mayoral system say we need a mayor as a "more accountable point person to drive economic development."
Under our town manager and select board system, here are some projects completed or coming along on schedule:
Putnam Project progressing nicely with first tenants of apartments having moved in on December 1.
Addition to Rec Center in progress, including large day care center to assist working parents.
Splash Pad on North Street.
Upgrades to Stark Street Playground.
A new Federal Credit Union building on Washington Avenue.
A brewery and a distillery in the works downtown.
Bennington Police Dept. adjusting on how better to react to certain situations.
Regular upgrades to sewer treatment plant.
Water Department instituting, through computer technology, new way to quickly pinpoint leaks.
Highway Department doing great job of keeping roads and sidewalks free of snow and ice.
It seems to me that some folks are looking for problems to fit a questionable solution.
Bennington looks to be moving along very nicely with our town manager/select board system. In my opinion, we voters should stick with the old Vermont axiom of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
Ron Alderman,
Bennington