Both I and my wife, like many others, I am sure, were brokenhearted to learn of the future closing of Jensen's Restaurant on Northside Drive. Jensen's has been and is a Bennington landmark loved by hundreds if not thousands of patrons both in and out of the Bennington area for many decades.

I myself, as a young lad still in school, remember when it was an A&W carhop restaurant back in the early 1960s. My dad would take the family there on Friday nights to get burgers, fries and their famous A&W rootbeer before we did our weekly grocery shopping. Now at its present location, my wife and I often visit for breakfast or lunch. The food is great, the portions are large, the prices are very reasonable, and the service is second to none.

I can understand Amy Jensen wanting to close, get out of the business and move on. She has done an excellent job of keeping the place running through a pandemic and all, and deserves a lot of credit for doing so, this I do not question. What I do question is why a well-known and loved landmark of Bennington has to be torn down to put in a bank. Aren't there enough empty storefronts and abandoned buildings in and around town to choose from without destroying a landmark loved by so many people? I guess, like some businesses, they have to have "new"; used is not good enough.

Sorry to see you go, Jensen's ... we will all keep fond memories of you.

Stephen Pratt

Bennington

