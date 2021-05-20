To the Editor: Sometimes I think the water in Montpelier has been laced with LSD.
Senate Bill S. 25 introduced by Dick Sears and others is recommending that the proposed Cannabis Control Board "shall propose a plan for reducing or eliminating licensing fees for individuals from communities that historically have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition or individuals directly and personally impacted by cannabis prohibition."
This sure sounds to me that a convicted drug dealer is going to be getting a sweet deal, especially if they can prove that they come from certain preferred communities. "El Chapo" Guzman should consider investing in Vermont!
Ned Perkins,
Bennington