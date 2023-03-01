I am writing to you so that I can implore you to get out and vote. The importance of casting your ballot is crucial to the development of your town and the future of its residency.
Naturally, I ask for your vote. With a position on the Select Board, I will be in a unique role to be a better advocate for Bennington to be more accessible and more inclusive.
As you might already know, I want to expand sidewalks, push for their repairs and vocalize support for increased housing opportunities. Doing so would be a win, not only for our town as a whole, for people with disabilities who have difficulty using some of the local sidewalks. For people experiencing homelessness who cannot make it to Main Street or get kicked out of a motel. For people who want their children to walk safely anywhere in town but fear the consequences of their kids being in harm's way.
I would be only one vote out of seven. I would be competing with other interests, and, granted, much of what I want to get done might not be possible until the budget is allocated next year. Nonetheless, our Bennington faces multiple challenges and has more than one facet for development. I want to focus on building genuine transit, housing and racial equity — through listening, initially — I will get done whatever is in my power.
Still, I have a decent track record. My securing of gender identity on Southwest Tech’s anti-discrimination policy was a win for the community, albeit a small one. Helping lobby the Vermont state Legislature to pass the bill, later signed into law, that guaranteed hearing aid insurance as a mandate, was a greater win. I teach, organize local political affairs within our town chapter of the Democratic Party, and own a home in Bennington. I love where we live, and I want to see it prosper.
Regardless of whether or not I win March 7, I will be active. Transit and housing will both still be issues. Racial justice will remain an issue, too, considering the lawsuit against our local hospital. It astounds me that our town has to deal with this level of racism. I hope racism is on the way out, and I hope to hear from folks on what elected officials can do to heal our fractured communities.
You reason we vote should be to put people in office who exemplify the change we seek. It should be to choose the direction we want to see our community travel toward. Content of character, experience, transparency, and the issues all matter.
Young or old, rich or poor, black or white, please make your voice heard. Please vote, and then some. I hope to see you on Town Meeting Day.
Asher David Edelson
Bennington