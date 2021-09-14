To the editor: Way back in college, I was tasked with writing a term paper about a weather event for a Meteorology class. I searched microfiche files of scientific journals and periodicals at the college library (long before the Internet). The titles were frightening, ominous, and foreboding. “What’s Up with the Weather?”, “Crazy Weather! “, “Is the End Near?”, and so on. The year of my inquiry? 1934.
My anecdote is in response to recent letters in the Banner and dire prognostications by our leaders. An Internet search of historic hurricanes will yield dozens of results, going back to the 1500s. The Galveston Hurricane of 1900, The Key West Hurricane of 1933, the New England Hurricane of 1938 are just a few examples. Hurricane frequency and intensity have NOT risen as reported. Research if for yourself. The planet has warmed - albeit slightly. The global temperature has risen 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880 (Antarctica has cooled slightly over the past two decades). The oceans have risen about 7 inches over the same period and are projected to rise another 7 inches by the end of this century - hardly enough to submerge Manhattan or bifurcate Florida.
The real question is to what extent climate change is natural versus man-made or anthropogenic? No one really knows. What’s omitted in virtually all climate discussions is the driver: global population. Population affects potable water, sustainable food, depleted ocean fish, finite resources, energy, trash, inevitable human conflict, and to an unknown extent, climate. Renowned scientist, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, did a recent mathematical population projection and discovered at current population levels, that in 500 years there will only be enough room for us if we all stand upright, shoulder to shoulder. Climate will be the least of our worries.
Discussions on climate ring hollow unless we include the "Elephant in the Room." My fear is that this is nothing more than a political power grab behind the stated "Climate Emergency.”
Peter Bosco
Shaftsbury, Sept. 10