To the editor: It's become more and more clear to us as we're all trying to deal with the pandemic how very lucky we are to live in Bennington where we have a very effective hospital and all its staff, but most especially that we have Dr. Trey Dobson leading the way.
We do not take for granted how very transparent, explanatory, comforting, occasionally funny (when we need some humor) and empathic Dr. Dobson has been during this whole past year. He's gone way above and beyond what we might expect by constantly communicating through so many different media outlets to help us plan and understand what's happening.
His combination of medical expertise and communication savvy has made us feel much safer and comforted. Thank you, Dr. Dobson!
And thanks also to Dr. Marie George, who has also written such informative articles in the Banner to make sure we all know the scientific facts and best recommendations.
Dr. Robert and Lora Block,
Bennington