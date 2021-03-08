To the Editor: Thank you to the voters of Bennington and Shaftsbury for supporting the Bennington Free Clinic at March Town Meeting. We are grateful for your continued support of our work.
The Free Clinic provides primary medical care to adults 18 years old and older who do not have health insurance because they can't afford it or it is not offered by their place of employment.
Though the Free Clinic is staffed by volunteer physicians, nurses, and lay people, running the Clinic does require funding to buy medical supplies and equipment; pay for lab tests, X-rays, and other diagnostic tests; assist with urgently needed dental care; and pay for medicine for patients who can't afford it. Funds provided by the towns help us pay these bills. Thank you for your generous support.
The Free Clinic is a program of GBICS (Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, Inc.) which also operates The Kitchen Cupboard, the Food & Fuel Fund, the Bennington Oral Health Coalition, the FoodFit Program, the You First women's health program, the Molly Stark Preventive Dental Hygiene Clinic, and other programs. We are located at 121 Depot St. in Bennington.
Charlie Gingo,
Bennington
The writer is chair of the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, Inc. board.